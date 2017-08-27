Jones praises Town's 'superb' reaction in Mansfield draw

Luton boss Nathan Jones lauded his side’s ‘superb’ reaction as they fought back from 2-0 down with just 19 minutes to go, to draw 2-2 at Mansfield Town yesterday afternoon.

The Hatters looked like they would come away from the One Call Stadium empty-handed after Lee Angol added to Rhys Bennett’s opener to give the hosts breathing space.

However, Town had other ideas though, as James Collins and Danny Hylton both scored in the final five minutes to make it 2-2, while Marek Stech saved a stoppage time penalty to ensure a point for the visitors.

Jones said: “I thought it was a wonderful advert for League Two football in terms of everything.

“It’s a very difficult place to come to, first and foremost, credit to them, they changed shape, matched us up, and were the better side for 45 minutes.

“We didn’t get to grips with it, didn’t get hold of the ball, didn’t play with enough energy, didn’t win the second ball, didn’t win the battle really first half and they were better.

“They stopped us playing, they’ve gone in our faces and got on second balls and just had a little bit more of a footing in the game.

“Every time we got it down and were brave and played, then we got a foothold in the game, until half time we didn’t.

“I wouldn’t say we were lucky to be 1-0, because all they had was set plays to put in our box, but I thought we reacted superbly well second half and it was a magnificent comeback.”

Jones made three changes in the second period, bringing on Luke Berry for his debut, plus Glen Rea and Harry Cornick too, as he continued: “Second half, we had to change shape, which suited us a little bit more on the day and we caused them a lot more problems.

“We got hit on the counter for one goal, but I thought after that we were excellent.

“The game changers that came on were excellent, Luke Berry looked bright, Glen has fitted in as he does anyway, then H gave us a real impetus and a forward thinking-ness, and a real bit of guile as well.

“So, I was very, very pleased with that, and after being 2-0 down, you’re delighted with 2-2 and especially with right at the end and them getting the penalty and Marek saving it.

“We don’t like chasing the games, but it happens sometimes as we conceded from that set play, and then fair play to them, they countered, they’ve got good quality, we know that and they took it well.

“But the reaction from my players after that was absolutely magnificent, we knew if we got one, we would push and push and push and look for another one and we got that.

“At the end, we probably could have nicked it, but we also could have lost it with the penalty decision.”