Jones preparing himself for Hylton ban after yet another booking

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is readying himself for another two games without striker Danny Hylton after the leading scorer picked up his eighth booking of the campaign at Morecambe on Saturday.

With time almost up and Luton in control of the game, Hylton saw the most needless of yellow cards for a late challege over by the touch-line.

It’s just game management because we’re going to be without him for two games soon and that’s the thing that’s the killer because he’s so important to us. Nathan Jones

Hylton has already been banned twice this term, for his red against Doncaster and then getting five yellows, as Jones, who gave his star striker a severe talking too after the final whistle, said: “If there’s one thing sure in life it’s that Danny Hylton will get a two-game ban.

“It was a magnificent game, he led the line, he was a threat all day and then he goes and does something stupid late on. He didn’t need to do it.”

On what Jones told the forward as the players took the applause from the visiting faithul, he continued: “I’m just saying to him, it’s just game management because we’re going to be without him for two games soon and that’s the thing that’s the killer, because he’s so important to us.

“As I said he is the best in this league, he’s the best centre forward in this league and to be without him is a real pain.”

Hylton himself was apologetic for the caution, but felt try as he might, he couldn’t let the opposition start an attack, no matter what time, or situation of the game.

He said: “I try to cut out the silly ones or not get involved, maybe there’s a case to say, ‘don’t try to tackle the lad in the 93rd minute when you’re 2-0 up’. I don’t know.

“The defender had the ball, they were attacking, I try and tackle him and caught him a little bit. Yeah, it’s a yellow card, but it’s just not in my nature to let the opposition run with the ball and attack us.

“I just try to do my best to help the team out, but I should probably just let them attack now, but it’s one of them things.”

The summer signing from Oxford did admit he will somehow have try and curb his enthusiasm as the season progresses in a bid to steer clear of further punishment, with March the deadline to avoid a suspension for 10 yellows.

He added: “He (Jones) said it wasn’t necessary. Next time I’m going to have to let them attack, I don’t want to look like I’m lazy and I’m not giving an effort for my team or defending from the front.

“In the 93rd minute, maybe I shouldn’t have done it, but it was just an honest (attempt) to try to tackle the lad and I caught him a little bit.”