Jones relieved as Hylton and Berry keep their discipline

Town boss Nathan Jones breathed a sigh of relief as both Danny Hylton and Luke Berry stayed out of the referee’s notebook on Tuesday night to avoid missing Saturday’s trip to Crewe with one game bans.

A yellow for either player during the 3-0 victory over Carlisle would have been five for the season on the stroke of the 19-game deadline set out for the Football League, as both had been cautioned four times previously.

However they are now safe until the next deadline, which is 10 bookings before 37 matches have passed as Jones said: “Him (Hylton) and Luke Berry, we asked them for a discipline as we don’t want that.

“We’re already missing James Collins, already missing Alan McCormack, missing Scott Cuthbert, that’s three big players in any team at this level, even the level above.

“We didn’t want to miss anyone else, and Olly Lee too, who’s in just scintillating form at the minute, so let’s not forget that.”

There was plenty of antics between Hylton and the Cumbrians defence throughout the evening, but although Town’s striker managed to remain calm, team-mate Andrew Shinnie didn’t want Luton’s leading marksman to start changing his game.

I knew it would be a tricky game for him against an experienced back-line as they know what Danny brings and they know what he does. Nathan Jones

He said: “Hylts has to take that as he does his fair share of winding people up and the gaffer’s always on at Hylts just to keep his composure as we need him on the pitch.

“He doesn’t want him to do anything stupid, but you can’t take that away from Hylts.

“He plays on the edge and that’s what brings the best out of him.

“They’re a physical team, but we’re a physical team as well, and we can play football as well, so if anyone mixes it up, we can do that.”

Hylton did miss the chance to notch his 12th of the season, when sending a tame late penalty at visiting keeper Jack Bonham, as Jones added: “No it wasn’t (his best effort) and we trust him with pens so he’s got to make sure he’s clinical.

“Because praise the lord that wasn’t a Grimsby away at 1-1, or 0-0, but he’s only missed one that’s been vital to us, he really has.

“At 3-0, maybe there’s an element of lethargy came into it, but his overall performance was excellent.

“I knew it would be a tricky game for him against an experienced back-line as they know what Danny brings and they know what he does, so there was that element of that.

“But I’m delighted with the performance and if someone offered me a 7-0 and 3-0 on Friday, I would have taken it.”