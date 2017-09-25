Jones remains hopeful over Pelly appeal

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hopeful that Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s red card is rescinded ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Morecambe.

The midfielder was sent off with 13 minutes to go of the 1-0 win over Chesterfield on Saturday for a high challenge on Andy Kellett.

However, Jones didn’t think it was the right call by referee Craig Shakespear, as he said: “We’ll go through the proper channels to appeal it, we feel it’s not the correct decision in terms of the red card.

“I spoke to the referee briefly after, but we’ve got to be very respectful of the referee.

“He’s a good referee so no problems there, it’s just we felt it was the wrong decision.

“We’ll go down the proper channels and hope that people see sense, but we can’t second guess anyone, so we’ve just got to sit here and wait.”

The speed at which Breakspear produced the red, giving himself little if any time to consider the decision is something Town have highlighted, as Jones continued: “That was one of the factors we stated.

“Because no sooner was there any kind of foul, the red card was obviously out.

“It looked very, very quick, but if the referee’s convinced then he has to give it.

“I can’t second guess what he’s thinking, but hopefully the correct decision will come out in the end.”

Mpanzu’s is the second red card that Town have received in four matches after defender Scott Cuthbert was sent off in the 3-0 home defeat with Swindon, while Luke Berry is one game into a three match retrospective ban for an incident against Wycombe Wanderers last week too.

Jones doesn’t think the recent run should cast a stain on his side though, saying: “It’s a shame for me and my football club that we miss another player for three games.

“I speak about our discipline and things like that, and even though we don’t think it’s the right one, we’ve got to go through that as Luke Berry been banned for it and we don’t want it to derail us.

“It’s at a time where we’ve picked up a few injuries as well, so it’s a frustrating one that we have to go down this.

“It’s the second Monday in succession we’re having contact with the FA and my environment here is of the utmost discipline.

“So I don’t want that to give us a reputation where we are deemed as having no discipline as this environment here is as disciplined as you will see.”

Meanwhile, on what he can do to attempt to rectify the spate of red cards, Jones added: “I don’t think I can say any more.

“It’s just about individual actions, there’s nothing I can do, discipline is an individual thing.

“We have a collective discipline here because we have a wonderful environment and culture here, it’s just crept in.

“Now whether that’s a little bit unfortunate, hopefully this one is a little bit unfortunate, and it will get rescinded, but it has to stop as it will cost us eventually.”