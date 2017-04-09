Jones: Royals keeper has enhanced his reputation

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes Stuart Moore became the latest on-loan keeper to enhance his reputation after his impressive performance during yesterday’s 1-0 win at Barnet.

The on-loan Reading stopper endured a difficult debut for Luton when they lost 3-2 at Cheltenham and lost his place to Matt Macey, spending the last 13 games on the bench.

However, Macey was recalled by Arsenal in the week, which saw Moore thrust into the firing line, and he responded by making a crucial stop from John Akinde in the first half, before a magnificent full length save to deny Mauro Vilhete’s header from flying in on the hour mark.

Jones said: “What he had to do he did very very well. If I’m being ultra critical his kicking could have been a bit better second half, at the crucial moments, but in terms of his performance, I thought he was excellent, one real, real good save.

“To be fair, every keeper that’s come here we’ve enhanced their reputation and Stuart Moore enhanced his today.”

Moore got the nod over Craig King who had also been recalled from National League side Southport in the week.

On why he opted for the Royals youngster despite King have played six times for the Sandgrounders recently, Jones said: “We brought Stuart Moore in to play, then we had an opportunity to bring in Matt Macey as well and he just settled quicker than Stuart.

“But Stuart’s debut was a difficult game, he had to come in, with a couple of hours notice, stayed at the hotel, dropped a corner which they scored from, but he’s a good keeper, we know he’s a good keeper, and that’s why we recruited him.”

Moore’s stop from Akinde came when the 23-goal striker escaped Town’s back-line from a simple ball over the top, something Jones was especially disappointed by, especially as it was something he had given giving express warnings about prior to kick-off.

He added: “I could be really critical of my players if I wanted to because it wasn’t from anything ingenious.

“It was basically a ball over the top that Akinde does, that he scores a shed load of goals from, that we showed them.

“I said about it yesterday and probably the last thing that I said to my centre halves was that when we’re in possession, that’s when Akinde’s at his most dangerous.

“That’s what we have to be a bit cuter about, but it’s all about the result, we’ve won the game and I’m delighted with that.”