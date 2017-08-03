Jones still actively pursuing one further signing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones remains actively looking to bring in one more signing ahead of the transfer window.

The Luton chief revealed earlier this week that although his squad was virtually complete, he could be tempted into a further addition should a deal be thrashed out for an unknown player.

Although there has been nothing confirmed just yet, speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “We’re actively seeking to try and sign someone, it’s just not been the case yet.

“It won’t make or break us at this point and the club have given us a little bit of a go ahead to do it, if we want to do it.

“So we’re just investigating it really and seeing if it’s feasible to do.

“If it’s not then we’re covered. It just gives us a different dimension but we’ll let you know in time.”

When pushed for the position Town’s potential new face occupies, Jones continued: “It would be wrong of us to put anything out for speculation, so we won’t do that.

“When something comes up and certain people are on our radar, if we can improve our squad, then we’ll go ahead and do it.”

With the transfer window closing at the end of the month, Jones did concede he may have to fend off some offers for his highly-rated players too.

He added: “If the window shut tomorrow, we’d be happy no problem whatsoever, but you envisage there are a few twists and turns with three and a bit weeks to go.

“People get twitchy, people panic, put offers in, but our recruitment’s near enough done, it’s just might have to react to something, you never know.

“But we don’t envisage masses of business being done.”

Having brought in eight new faces this term though, with the likes of James Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Marek Stech and Andrew Shinnie all arriving, Jones has been delighted with his summer shopping.

He added: “We probably got 95 per cent of the ones we went after, which was very, very good.

“We identified early what we needed and that would have been exactly the same whatever league we were in.

“We went after the same players regardless and we managed to get almost everyone.

“We’re very, very pleased, the board and the club have backed me, backed mine and Mick’s (Harford) and my staff’s judgement and hopefully it will prove right.”