Jones targets Magpies victory ahead of mini league break

Hatters boss Nathan Jones wants his side to go into the mini break from League Two action with a victory under their belts at Notts County this afternoon.

After today’s League Two clash, Luton then visit Exeter City in the FA Cup first round next weekend, before an EFL Trophy tie with Millwall, as they then return to league action against Accrington Stanley at home.

It’s a big game, we’re going there trying to win it and we’ll give it everything. Alan Sheehan

On finishing with a bang, Jones said: “We’d like to, I’ve mentioned that. I don’t put pressure on players or put any more importance on the game, it’s just it would be nice to finish the mini league break on a high.

“Then we can go into those two cup games on the back of a win as the cup games are important to the club and we can really have a focus on them then.”

Defender Alan Sheehan also acknowledged the importance of the meeting too, saying: “After this game we’ve got a two week break, a lot of people look at the table and kind of have it as a marker, after 15 games, where you want to be, as it’s nearly a third of the season.

“It’s a big game, we’re going there trying to win it and we’ll give it everything.”

Standing in Town’s way of achieving that is a Magpies side who have started the campaign impressively, sitting in sixth place, although five of their six wins so far have come on the road.

Jones continued: “We know it will be a difficult game against Notts County and hopefully Notts County will want to win the game because we find we’re better against teams like that.

“They’ve got a very experienced manager in John Sheridan who knows the league, I think it was an excellent appointment and it’s proving that way.

“They’ve had a period of instability there and now it seems to be moving in the right direction, but it’s not about Notts County, it’s more about what we do and on Saturday that’s all my focus will be on.”

County possess the joint second top scorer in the league with Jon Stead having bagged nine goals so far already, the forward netting when the two sides last met, with Luton beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road last term.

Jones said: “He came up against us last year and scored against us last year, so we’re well aware of every threat they have.

“They’ve had a fantastic result last week away at Portsmouth (2-1 win), so we’re very wary of their threat and I’m sure they’re very wary of ours.”

Hatters have their own star striker back too, with Danny Hylton available after suspension, as Sheehan added: “When Danny’s missing, any team would miss Danny Hylton because of what he brings.

“We have him back in now and we’re playing a strong team against Notts County, so that’s needed because they’re a good side and we’re looking forward to it.”