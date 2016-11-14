Jones thanks Hatters fans for playing their part in Stanley victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones praised the Hatter faithful for staying behind their side during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

With visiting keeper Elliot Parrish playing a blinder and Alan Sheehan’s free kick hammering against the bar, it had looked like the home support would be left to witness another frustrating draw at Kenilworth Road, their third in succession.

However, the atmosphere began to pick up during the second period as Luton belatedly built a head of steam up and eventually won it when Cameron McGeehan was picked out by Jordan Cook’s pass to loop an effort into the top corner.

Jones said: “The crowd, they stayed with us, they were patient, there were a few little things, but they stayed with us.

“And then on the 60 minute mark, they started to get behind the team and I think we gave them a second half performance.

“But just to reiterate to them, they were brilliant, but they have to be like that, because sides will be like that.

“We have no god given right to win games here and it’s going to be difficult to win games here, it really is.

“I wouldn’t say we dug out a win as if we’d won that by four, I don’t think anyone would have any complaints, because we had that many chances, clear-cut ones.

“So I’m really pleased, I’m proud of my team and proud of my club.”

Jones felt that Accrington were yet another side who altered their normal game-plan on arrival at Kenilworth Road to try and quieten the home crowd and get the Luton fans on the backs of their players.

He added: “That’s exactly what they do and then they get frustrated and that spreads to the players. But they (supporters) didn’t do that, they didn’t allow that and I think we’ve not so much educated them, but told them what we want to do.

“They were brilliant, my players gave them that, because we gave them an energy, we tried to play, we created enough chances to have won the game.

“I’m proud of my team and proud of the club and proud to be manager.”