Jones thanks Town’s travelling fans for support at Stanley

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones thanked the 587 Hatters supporters who made the trek to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, cheering their side to an impressive 2-0.

With the Wham Stadium not exactly catering for visiting fans needs, placing them in a non covered terrace behind the goal, Hatters’ followers still managed to make themselves heard throughout.

Jones didn’t think the wet, windy and downright miserable conditions would have bothered them one bit after goals from James Collins and Danny Hylton made it five league wins from six.

He said: “I don’t sympathise with them, they’ve come here and seen their side give them everything, that’s what being a football fans all about.

“They were brilliant once again, you could hear them, I wouldn’t like to say how many we had, but we were over a quarter of the crowd and away at Accrington’s a fantastic following, it really, really is.

“That’s magnificent, we thank them for that, but I don’t think any one of them will be moaning about being cold or wet, because I think their players gave them everything.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones thanks Town's fans at the final whistle

“I’m not going to sympathise with them, I’m going to say thank you for supporting us and have a safe journey at home.”

Goalscorer Collins also paid tribute to the travelling supporters, saying: “The fans are tremendous. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had more fans here today than Accrington.

“It was a brilliant following like always and this year they’re the main reason we really want to get promoted.”

Meanwhile, Luke Berry added: “You could hear them all through the game and they really help us when we need them most and they were fantastic.”