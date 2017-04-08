Jones thrilled as Hatters earn 'fortunate' Bees victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was thrilled to see his side battle to what he felt was a fortunate 1-0 win at Barnet this afternoon.

Town midfielder Olly Lee scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half with a wonderfully composed finish into the corner of the net.

However, the visitors were indebted to some fine saves from recalled keeper Stuart Moore, coupled with Bees’ striker John Akinde’s wasteful finishing, as it could have been a different outcome at the Hive, something Jones was well aware of, saying: "I am delighted with the result. Obviously at this stage of the season, performance wise we were nowhere near it.

“To be fair we were a little bit fortunate, Barnet probably had the best chances.

“We had a glorious one in the first half with Isaac Vassell and a few opportunities.

“But they had a few opportunities and as I said we were nowhere, nowhere near it in terms of our performance.

“What I said to them was get the first goal, keep a clean sheet and win the game and that’s what we did.

“I am proud of them because they gave me everything, we needed a little bit more know-how, a little bit more guile, but the pitch was very, very difficult, it’s very dry.

“Barnet have raised their game, that’s the best they have played for a while – I have watched a lot of their games.

“They raise their game when they are playing against us, but look, I am absolutely delighted with the win. It puts us in a great position, performance-wise if I wanted to be critical I could.

“I’d rather win and play badly at this stage of the season than play brilliantly and lose.”