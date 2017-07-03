Jones thrilled as Town shore up goalkeeping department

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was delighted to bolster the goalkeeping department at Kenilworth Road by bringing in former AFC Wimbledon stopper James Shea this afternoon.

After Hatters lost Christian Walton and Matt Macey last season, with parent clubs Brighton and Arsenal recalling them from their loan spells with Hatters, Jones took steps to rectify the situation with the permanent acquisition of Sparta Prague’s Marek Stech.

Craig King’s departure meant Luton needed to bring in an another keeper, which they now have done, with the experienced Shea, who has played over 100 Football League games, penning a one year deal.

Jones said: “We identified the goalkeeper as being pivotal to succeeding this year and certainly we learnt lessons last season by taking a loan keeper, where we were at the beck and call of the parent club.

“We didn’t want to be like that this year, so we’ve tried to get two of our own goalkeepers in that will be very strong, compete with each other and drive each other on.

“We feel we’ve done that in the calibre of Marek Stech, and then to add James, with the experience he’s got and the talent and ability he’s got, is ideal.

“They are both of real good ages that they can still develop and still get better, and we believe we’ve really strengthened in that area this year.”