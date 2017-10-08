Jones thrilled by Town's 'professional performance'

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s professionalism as they battled to a hard-fought 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon.

The visitors made it five wins from six games in League Two thanks to first half goals from James Collins and Danny Hylton’s penalty.

They had to defend at times after the break, with John Coleman’s team pressing to get back into the contest, but speaking afterwards, Jones, who saw his Luton leapfrog their opponents into third, said: “It was a real professional performance, away from home against a side that started above us going into the game.

“It’s a difficult place to play, these are always a good side at this level, so to come here and be relatively comfortable in a 2-0 win, I’m delighted, really, really delighted.”

Town’s opening strike came when Olly Lee produced a fine run into the box to meet Dan Potts’s cross, with Collins turning the ball home from a yard out for his seventh of the campaign.

It was the first goal Luton had scored before half time on their travels this term, as Jones continued: “We had a little bit of pressure, it was great ball in, great arrival from Olly Lee, we’ve seen him do that in pre-season at Boreham Wood and then straight to Collo who’s Johnny on the spot in terms of the back post area.

“We’re not worried about that kind of stuff (first half goal), as long as we score and keep clean sheets, that’s all we’re worried about.

“We’re relatively high scorers, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re not the highest scorers in the league , so we know whether we take if first half, second half, 80th, 90th, 98th minute, we don’t care.

“I think the level of performance just showed professionalism, it really did.

“As the second half wasn’t the most entertaining game, wasn’t the most fluent, but we did all the ugly things you have to do to win games away from home, especially when you come to difficult places.”

Although Luton couldn’t add to their tally in the second period, Jones preferred to look at how his side kept their hosts at arms length for the majority too, adding: “You’re not going to win every game and we had less dominance, less opportunities, less fluency than we did at Morecambe.

“But as long as the level of performance is good week in week out then you’re going to pick up points, and that’s the only thing.

“Coming away here, I’m delighted, and this is a difficult place to come to.

“They will beat sides here, they’re a dangerous side and I was delighted how professional we were.”