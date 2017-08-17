Jones thrilled to see Hylton and Justin return

Hatters boss Nathan Jones and delighted to see both Danny Hylton and James Justin back on the pitch against Spurs U21s on Tuesday night.

The pair hadn’t featured at all throughout pre-season with leg and hamstring injuries respectively, but were named from the start in the Checkatrade Trophy group stage tie.

Danny Hylton goes close on Tuesday night

They were both withdrawn at half time for Josh McQuoid and Jack James in a pre-planned substitution, as Jones said: “It was just to push them as they missed a pre-season, so their first 45s and we build those in.

“It was tempting to bring them back a little bit quicker, but we’re lucky enough to be blessed in both departments with numbers.

“We have good players there, it’s really positive to get them both back.

“They were both a little rusty as you’d expect, but it’s good to see them out there and then we replaced them with some good quality as well.

“I thought second half we definitely finished well, there were spells when they showed what a good side they were.”

Although Luton made 11 changes to their side from the team that were beaten 1-0 at Barnet, they were well within the new selection rules brought in this season, and retained their youthful outlook.

Jones continued: “This time last year we played in the competition and it was similar youth, we looked stronger tonight in terms of on paper, because you look at Hylton, McQouid, (Jordan) Cook and (Johnny) Mullins.

“But last year we had McQuoid, we played (Isaac) Vassell in this competition and (Jonathan) Smith and so on.

“But you look at the rest and they are still all under 23, look at Elliot Lee, under 23, three of the back four, under 23, the one who came on (James), under 23.

“The front ones, Harry Cornick, under 23, so we’re actually treating it very, very well.

“We look stronger with that strength in depth, but it was excellent and to see the boys come on was excellent.

“Young Ready (Arthur Read) and JJ, a year ago we’d have got fined for that team, but I thought they acquitted themselves excellent and it was a real good advert for the competition.”