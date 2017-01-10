Jones to pick a strong side against Spireites

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones has confirmed he will play a strong side for this evening’s Checkatrade Trophy third round tie against Chesterfield at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have made wholesale changes in the competition so far, even incurring a £15,000 fine from the EFL for the teams selected in the group stages, where they altered their entiring starting line-up.

We want to win the game, so we’ll dust everyone down, see who’s available and then pick everyone from there. Nathan Jones

However, ahead of tonight’s tie, Jones said: “We’ll play a strong side, there won’t be as many changes.

“We’re in good form generally, we’ve lost two games of football in the league lately which has been unfortunate and then the weekend we weren’t really at it.

“But we’ve been in good form and this gives us an opportunity to bounce back from the weekend quite quickly, so we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ve got a hungry group that wants to play, we’ll be at it.

“It will be a difficult game, plus they’re higher league opposition, so we’re really looking forward to testing ourselves against higher level opposition, but we know it will be a stern test.”

Chesterfield will be under new management for the game, as former Luton midfielder Danny Wilson was sacked after just over two years in charge at the weekend, with experienced player coach Ritchie Humphrey now installed as caretaker boss.

On whether that will give the visiting squad a new lease of life going into the match, Jones continued: “I can’t second guess what will happen, but if a new manager comes in it you automatically sort of galvanise and give that little bit extra.

“Really you should be giving that every game, but sometimes it doesn’t always happen like that.

“I know Danny very well and I know Ritchie even better. I know he’ll have his team organised, they’ll want to come here, it’s a chance for them to maybe start a run rather than continue one.”

“I think he’s got about 10 jobs Ritchie, so I don’t know where he’d find the time (to take over permanently), but he’s great experienced guy, wonderful fella.

“I hhink he’s PFA chairman now, still in that role, he’s a coach, still playing, he’s about 70 I think! But he’s a great guy and I really hope he does well and gets an opportunity, whether it’s at Chesterfield or wherever, I just wouldn’t want to help him out though.”

Chesterfield have struggled badly in the league so far this term, sitting 22nd in the table, although do possess former £3million striker Ched Evans in their ranks, who has netted seven goals so far.

Jones added: “Ched’s been through a time and without commenting anything on him, they’ve got some good players.

“Not too long ago they were in the League One play-offs, so they’ve obviously got some quality at the club and we’ll be very wary of that.

“But we’re also aware we’ve got a good structure, a good team, a good way about us.

“So we’re just looking forward to the game. Chesterfield’s another threat to us, but we’ll be ready for that.”