Jones: Training has gone ‘through the roof’ at the Brache

Hatters boss Nathan Jones revealed that his side’s training sessions have been taken to a new level after officially moving into their new training ground at the Brache.

Town confirmed last year that they they had secured a long-term lease for a new training ground at Venue 360, with the private 17-acre site to be known as ‘The Brache’ and become the daily base for Town’s squad, instead of Ely Way.

The training sessions really have gone through the roof in terms of quality and what we’ve been able to do. Nathan Jones

The new facility is now being used permanently, with Jones conducting his first press conference from the new premises this week.

He said: “It’s wonderful and the club, when I first came, we talked about the facilities being key in terms of pitches, for how we want to play, how we’re going to move forward.

“To be fair to Gary Sweet, the board and the club, they’ve really pushed the boat and done it very, very quickly for us.

“We’ve been training here twice a week for a month, and moved in officially now and it’s a wonderful, wonderful facility.

“It’s not totally finished yet. I terms of a few little things that still need doing and the club have invested so much money in it which we thank them for.

“But it’s so important as especially the pitches, it aids us and the training sessions really have gone through the roof in terms of quality and what we’ve been able to do and then the way the lads are around here, they’ve really enjoyed that.

“Apart from two hours on a Saturday or Tuesday evening, this is where you get everything done, your prep done and the environment is everything.

“We’ve got a good environment in terms of a professional environment, how we work. It’s disciplined, it’s professional, it’s respectful, there’s a good team spirit here but then to come into a new facility that’s just conducive to doing good work, it’s so much better.

“The spaces are better, the equipment’s a lot better that we’ve got and by the time we come back for pre-season it will just be phenomenal, phenomenal.

“As good as anything probably outside the Championship, like a Brighton, that’s the only things that’s a lot better, as this is wonderful.”