Jones: Trust me over midfielder Cook

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has urged supporters to trust him over the form of midfielder Jordan Cook.

The 27-year-old has often been the subject of criticism from supporters on social media and at games during his time at Kenilworth Road, similar to tea-mate Olly Lee had been last season too.

I see him every single day and trust me, everyone who sees him every single day knows that he’s a fantastic footballer. Nathan Jones

Lee has managed to win Town’s fans back on-side though with a string of fine displays and some important goals as well, but Cook has found it harder to do so thus far.

Although knowing he hasn’t produced his best form yet, Jones was standing firmly behind his player, saying: “The fans see certain stuff, I want more from Jordan myself, but I just want them to remember, I don’t think I’ve made massive errors in terms of recruitment, so just trust me.

“He’s a fantastic footballer. When we’ve had real good results, you look at all our top results last year, Cookie played in every one of them.

“I believe in Cookie. He’s quick, he’s mobile, he’s very committed, he came here as a 10, or a front man, but I’ve asked him to play in different positions.

“So if anything I’ve put him in certain areas that are new to him, then I should be getting more of the stick than Cookie.

“But let’s not forget, sometimes it takes people time to settle.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, he shows me that every single day so I believe in him and I’m going to continue to believe in him.

“I hope the fans will trust me on this one, because I don’t think I’ve let them down too many times.”

When asked whether Cook was the sort of player who needed an arm round the shoulder or a rocket to gee him up off the pitch, Jones added: “A bit of both at times.

“He’s a real good kid, I knew him from Charlton and he has to demand a little bit more from himself as I think that’s the biggest problem.

“It’s not that I don’t believe in him, or the staff don’t believe in him or so on, I think at times he’s got to demand more, but his overall contribution, I think is good.

“Yes, we want more from him, we want different things, I need more goals, need assists from him and an all-round contribution and I want that and I demand from him.

“Because until he’s dominated games then we won’t be satisfied. But he’s not a scapegoat as I see him every single day and trust me, everyone who sees him every single day knows that he’s a fantastic footballer.”