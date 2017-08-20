Jones: U's win was better than Yeovil thrashing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he was more impressed by his side’s display in their 3-0 victory over Colchester this afternoon than during the 8-2 hammering of Yeovil Town a fortnight ago.

Goals from Olly Lee, James Collins and Dan Potts saw Luton produce an excellent response to last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Barnet, as they kept a first clean sheet of the season as well to climb back up to third in the table.

Speaking afterwards, a hugely satisfied Jones said: “I thought it was pretty much complete really, I thought it was a better performance than against Yeovil in terms of being complete, the test we had too.

“Defensively we were excellent from the start, we started slowly and then had a real, real good tempo to our play, and we carved open a lot of opportunities before we finally got the first.

“Second half we showed a clinical edge and a real professionalism as we limited to them to anything outside the box, and that was pretty much it, so I’m very, very pleased, it was excellent.

“We carved up some real good chances, yes we missed a few, but that sometimes happens and their keeper was excellent. He made two or three wonderful, wonderful saves and barring him, it could have been slightly more, but we've won 3-0 at home, fantastic performance, clean sheet, so I'm delighted.”

Although it took Town until the stroke of half time to break the deadlock, Lee netting at the second attempt, Jones felt his side were always in the ascendancy and deserved to make it more comfortable in the second period.

He continued: “Without being disrespectful to anyone, we were the better side first half and after the first 15 minutes we settled down, we had some real good play.

“We worked the ball, we moved the ball, got our full backs into great positions and probably it was only for a little bit of quality in the final third, as we might have got more.

“But lets not forget, James Collins put in a great ball for Danny Hylton for a great opportunity, so I’m pleased in terms of our attacking play as we work a lot on it and it showed.

"I'm pleased with the clean sheet too because they saw out the game very, very well and limited them to shots outside the box, so that was pleasing.”

The one controversial point in the game saw goalscorer Potts booked for what referee Seb Stockbridge deemed was a dive in the first half, a decision that Jones felt was on the harsh side, adding: "It’s not a free kick, but it’s not a booking.

“I spoke to the referee and the referee had an excellent game I thought, one or two things, but it’s difficult for the refs at times, I understand.

"I thought a booking was slightly harsh as he didn’t try to con him, he went down and he should have just waved play on.

“But I thought he was excellent, so I’ve got no qualms with that.”