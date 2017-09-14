Jones unsurprised by Rea’s clean sheet stat

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was unsurprised to hear of Glen Rea’s long-running clean sheet record for the club.

The 23-year-old former Brighton youngster is the only defender who has started all of the club’s last 17 league clean sheets, beginning with a 1-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle back on March 19, 2016.

He was at it again on Tuesday night, partnering Alan Sheehan in defence during the 2-0 win over Port Vale, Town’s third shut out of the campaign, as although he has been used as a holding midfielder in some of the matches, Jones said: “It’s a great stat, and we kind of expect that.

“I didn’t know until I was informed of it yesterday, but he’s an out and out defender. He defends, he breaks up play, he’s committed, he puts his body on the line, naive at times, but he has so many more positives than negatives.

“That’s why I bought him, that’s what I saw in him when he was playing for Brighton U21s, and the U21 group weren’t really the same when he wasn’t there.

“They had no real leaders in there and he was, he was the one that led, so that’s why I believe in the kid and fair play to him.

That stat doesn’t surprise me, it’s an interesting one, but it doesn’t surprise me. Glen Rea

