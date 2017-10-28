Jones urges Hatters to finish month on a high

Luton boss Nathan Jones wants his side to round off their league fixtures for October in the perfect manner by beating Coventry City this afternoon.

The Hatters have taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far, after beating Accrington, Stevenage and Exeter, while drawing with Crawley Town as well.

We’ve really acquitted ourselves well and want to finish the month off well. Nathan Jones

They now take on a Sky Blues side who were relegated from League One last term, with both clubs now in the bottom tier of English football, as opposed the Championship, where the two teams were the last time this fixture was played.

Jones hopes that will happen again in the futre too, as he said: “Through history it shouldn’t be (played in League Two), but we are where we are and both clubs have ambitions of getting back there and god willing both will.

“I would like ours to be slightly quicker than there’s, but I know the history of Coventry. It will be a big fixture, a big crowd, they have good travelling fans as well.

“It’s the games we want at Kenilworth Road, the last game of the month that’s been a difficult month, against all our promotion rivals, without being disrespectful to Crawley, as at the minute, they’re not in that bracket, but they have aspirations exactly the same.

“It’s been a real difficult month but a month we’ve embraced. We’ve really acquitted ourselves well and want to finish the month off well.”

Defeating the Sky Blues will be no easy feat though, as Coventry are notoriously mean defensively this season, having conceded just eight goals in their 15 games thus far.

Jones continued: “They’ve got a fantastic defensive record, and have only conceded eight in 15 games, which is phenomenal.

“They’re point five something a game, so it will be a difficult game, we know that, but we have to embrace these games.

“We come good against good opposition and that’s what we’ve got to try and do.

“We cannot affect anything Coventry do, all we can affect is how we come out and play.”

After admitting his side looked tired during last weekend’s goalless draw with Crawley, Jones believes his players will be fully recovered and fighting fit for this afternoon’s encounter.

He added: “I felt we were a little bit jaded on Saturday. I’ve watched the game back, we controlled the game, they had a counter attacking threat, because of how they played.

“They sat deep, but if we’d have had a clinical edge that we had against Stevenage or Exeter then we would have won the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“So we’re looking for that reaction now. We’ve looked after them this week, we’ve trained, we’ve come off the gas a little bit and now we’re sharpening them up as we want to be right at it on Saturday.”