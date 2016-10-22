Jones urges Hatters to win back-to-back

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his to start winning back-to-back games to cement their position as one of the favourites for promotion this term.

The Hatters host Mansfield at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, with Town currently on a six match unbeaten run in all competitions, although have only recorded successive league victories once (Cambridge and Wycombe).

We want to kick on and get as many points as we can, put runs together because if you do that then, you’ll ultimately be successful. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “We’re in a decent position, we feel we could be in a better position because our performances have merited that, they really have.

“Two away performances we should have got more points from Hartlepool and Stevenage, then we’d have been better, so we’re not satisfied and resting on our laurels.

“We want to kick on and get as many points as we can, put runs together because if you do that then, you’ll ultimately be successful, but our performance levels are decent, we’re on the back of six unbeaten in all competitions.

“A lot was made on we hadn’t won in so many but that’s a negative spin on the fact that we’re six unbeaten, three wins, three draws in that six.

“It’s decent form that and what we want to do is continue that and get the three points on Saturday.”

Jones knows that Mansfield will be a difficult proposition though, the Stags protecting a five game unbeaten run themselves, as on the Stags, he added: “Mansfield are a tough side, they’ll be a very, very stern test, we know that, we’ve prepared for that, so anything different will be a surprise.

“We know what we’re going to get from them, they’re organised, they have a right go, they have some real potent players and we’re going to have to be wary of that.

“Darius Henderson I know and have played with, he’s always a threat if you allow him to be that kind of threat, so we’re wary of what Mansfield will bring.

“But we’re going to need to be good as well, need to be us and that’s what we’re concentrating on.”

Town go into the game sitting in fourth place, just three points behind Carlisle and although the Luton chief is hopeful the table has started to settled down, he isn’t where he wants to be yet.

Jones added: “I hope so because that means we’ll 100 per cent be in the shake-up then, but you never know as there’s a lot of good sides and anyone can beat anyone.

“When you have three games in a week, a difficult period like Christmas and Easter when there’s a number of games, people can pick up injuries, have a little bit of a spurt or have a loss of form so you never know.

“As long as we’re in the top three that’s all we’re concerned about and that’s what our goal is.”