Jones urges Luton to break their duck from corners

Hatters’ lack of goals from set-pieces and particularly corners this season has become a cause of frustration for boss Nathan Jones.

According to online stats website Footcharts, Town have won 144 corners so far, with none of them actually leading to a goal in the opposition net.

I haven’t recruited big, giants to go and dominate, I’ve recruited footballers because we want to play football. So that’s half my fault anyway. Nathan Jones

In fact you have to go back to when Cameron McGeehan headed in from Danny Green’s delivery during a 3-2 triumph at York City on February 27, 2016 for Hatters’ last goal from such a deadball situation, some 48 matches ago now.

Jones said: “We’re in a good place, yes we would like to improve, we will try and improve and we would like to score from corners, but we’d like to score crosses, we’d like to score from the half way line, we’d like to score from anything we’re not scoring from.

“We work on all areas and it is a frustration for us that we haven’t scored direct from set-plays.

“Obviously Cambridge away and we did in the Checkatrade Trophy at Gillingham, and we’ve had chances, hopefully that will change second half of the season.

“Because there’s a lot of teams that have scored heavily from them and won points from it, so if we can add that to our game (it would be good).”

The Luton boss did take some of the responsibility for his side’s lack of goals from such scenarios, adding: “It just does seem at times that we have to score very good goals, we don’t get given anything, we don’t get to score one from something like that.

“But a lot of that is down to the personnel as well. I haven’t recruited big, giants to go and dominate, I’ve recruited footballers because we want to play football.

“So that’s half my fault anyway. We’re in a good position at the minute, we’ve got a very good goal difference compared to others, so we must be scoring and not conceding highly.”