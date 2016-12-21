Jones urges ‘unbelievable’ Hatters fans to continue driving the team on

Luton Town’s fans have been urged to keep driving the side on in their bid for promotion this term by boss Nathan Jones.

On the last Saturday before Christmas, over 1,000 travelled to Blackpool to see their team triumph 2-0 thanks to goals from Jack Marriott and Cameron McGeehan.

Luton boss Nathan Jones celebrates with the away supporters

The Luton chief, who embraced a number of the travelling faithful in his now customary away day celebrations, admitted afterwards that the numbers Hatters take with them around the country and at Kenilworth Road has a major influence on the players.

He said: “That’s unbelievable for any football club, let alone a League Two football club. I think a few of them had been knocking back a few of the amber nectars judging by it over there, but it’s brilliant to see. I love them fans.

“They got right behind the team, they sang right throughout and they drive the team on. Players comment on it. I’m so, so happy for them, so happy for them.”

Striker Jack Marriott was of a similar view to his manager too, saying: “We always have a superb following. They were brilliant today. They always travel well and it gives us that little bit extra. We’ve definitely got one of the best followings in the league if not the best.”

Meanwhile, young defender James Justin admitted the support Town receive was mind-boggling saying: “It’s crazy numbers. The support just keeps on coming and all we can do is clap our hands to them, it’s incredible.”

Hatters are now back at home twice over Christmas, with Colchester United and then Barnet visiting Kenilworth Road, with big attendances expected over the festive period.

Marriott wants Town to improve their form which has seen Luton record just one win in their last five matches on home soil, as he said: “It’s very important. We like playing at home and enjoy playing at home.

“We have great fans that support us and we always look forward to it. The atmosphere’s always great and hopefully we can do that (win) on Boxing Day.

“It’s good to get the travelling out of the way although we’re off to Portsmouth, travelling on New Year’s Day, so we’ve still got a bit of travelling to do. But it’s good that we’ve got two home games.”

Meanwhile, Jones hopes his players can take that feelgood factor from winning at Bloomfield Road into their home matches to kick on for the new year, adding: “Let’s enjoy this one and it’s a real, good festive period.

“The players have got their Christmas party, so they’ll enjoy it and I want them to, because they work hard and they’re a fabulous bunch to work with.

“We’ve got a bit of a lead in, a bit of family time and then we’re back at Kenilworth Road for two massive games that, hopefully, can put us in positions where we can kick on from.”