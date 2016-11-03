Jones vows to play strongest side in FA Cup

Luton boss Nathan Jones has promised to play the strongest side available to him for Saturday’s FA Cup first round trip to fellow League Two side Exeter City.

Apart from long-term injuries Danny Green and Nathan Doyle, Jones expects everyone else to be available this weekend, as speaking to the press today, he said: “We’ve had a few little knocks this week with (Jack) Marriott and with Akin (Famewo), but apart from that, it’s a full, strong competitive squad and we’ll pick the best side we have available.

We might have to make the odd change, but it will be a game where we’ll be as strong as we can be. Nathan Jones

“Exeter will look for a cup run, they’ve had famous cup runs lately, I think the most recent one was when they played Liverpool and we want a cup run.

“So we’ll be treating it in the same manner as everyone else, it’s not a game we take lightly and want to rotate.

“We might have to make the odd change, but it will be a game where we’ll be as strong as we can be.”

On his memories of the competition during his playing days, Jones, who will take charge of his first FA Cup match as Luton boss, continued: “We drew Tottenham when I was a player at Brighton, ended up getting to the third round (in 2005).

“We went to White Hart Lane and narrowly lost to a Robbie Keane goal, so that was as a good run, but it’s a real good competition, the strongest of the cup competitions.

“Everyone wants to get to the third round, especially the lower league clubs and get a good draw, it’s great.

“They’ll be a different atmosphere on Saturday, there’s not league points on it so you don’t go up or down or anything.

“I’s a knock out style, so it’s not as cagey as league games if you like, where you can say, we’ll get a point for it.

“I enjoy the cup competitions, there’s an edge to them and we’re looking forward to them.”