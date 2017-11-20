Jones waiting for news on Cuthbert injury

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is still waiting to learn the extent of captain Scott Cuthbert’s groin injury he picked up in the 7-0 win over Cambridge United on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was sent tumbling to the ground as he went to clear and couldn’t continue, taken away on a stretcher just before the hour mark.

He’s slipped and did the splits of you like, it was more strictly come dancing, but without the flexibility. Nathan Jones

Speaking this afternoon, Jones said: “We’re still waiting really for everything to be sorted, we’ve got it scanned, he just pover stretched his groins really, so we’ve had to wait and see on that.

“It was an unfortunate injury, it’s not something that he blocked tackle, or someone’s caught him late, or he’s sprinted, he’s slipped and did the splits of you like, it was more strictly come dancing, but without the flexibility.”

When Cuthbert went off, Glen Rea dropped back into defence, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu taking over the holding role, but on just who could take his place against Carlisle United tomorrow evening, Jones continued: “We have (Johnny) Mullins, (Glen) Rea who can come in, Akin (Famewo) can come in, we have options in that position.

“It’s an opportunity that, if he doesn’t make it tomorrow, for someone else.”

Full back Dan Potts is fine after going off late on at the weekend, but James Collins misses out once more, as Jones continued: “Dan’s fine, he got a knock and with the calibre we have on the bench as well, it was just a precaution really.

“James won’t be available for this game, but we’re lucky we have three who are in good form with Cookie (Jordan) backing those up as well, so we’ve got good competition in that area.”

The Luton chief will be forced into another change, with midfielder Olly Lee missing out after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday.

Jones added: “I’ve got five I can bring in that are absolutely chomping at the bit, the likes of Alan McCormack, Lawson D’Ath, Pelly Ruddock, Luke Gambin, Jordan Cook, all these have been vying for a place.

“So if we go the same way in terms of shape, then we’ve got four or five that want to play that are itching and really want to impress.

“So yes, we’re going to miss Olly, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in.”