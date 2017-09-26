Jones wants Luton to make it four from four

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is determined his side take their opportunity to win four games in a row for only the second time in his managerial reign at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Town managed the feat once early on in Jones’s time as manager, that run coming back in February and March 2016, as they defeated Hartlepool, York, Morecambe and Leyton Orient to make 12 points from 12.

They now face Morecambe once more tonight on the back of beating Port Vale, Wycombe and Chesterfield, as Jones said: “We want to do that, we really do, we want to win as many games as we can and this is an opportunity to build again.

“It’s a very difficult game away at Morecambe, who are playing better than the results show, as I’ve watched a few of their games and they’ve been very unfortunate in one or two.

“So it will be real stern test, but we’ve got to go there, got to try and get a result and keep the run going.

“We’re pleased we’re on that run and it’s got us in the position we are.

“We’re in general good form, the only game we’ve lost lately has been when we went down to 10 men, so I’m pleased with the form were in.”

Striker Danny Hylton, who netted the winner over Chesterfield on Saturday, echoed his manager's thoughts too, saying: "I don’t think we won four games in a row last season and we did quite well, so if we can start putting some good winning runs together then it could be good and we probably won’t be far off again.

"So without getting too carried away, we’ll go to Morecambe, a tough yest, you know what it’s like at Morecambe, but we’ll be doing our best to win the game.

Although the Shrimpers have struggled this season, sitting in 18th place with only one win in their last 10 games, losing three of their last four home matches, Jones thinks the poor sequence of results masks some decent performances from Jim Bentley’s side.

He continued: “It definitely does, but I hope they continue to struggle at home until Wednesday, and we’re looking forward to the game, but there’s no easy game here in this league.

“They’re all tight and form goes out the window and you know you’ll get tested because things happen.

“If you watch different games, things happen, games change on their heads in a minute.

“So we’ve got to be wary of that, it will be a dangerous place to go and we know we’re going to have to be right at it.”