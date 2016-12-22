Jones wants McGeehan to get even better for Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes goalscoring midfielder Cameron McGeehan hasn’t reached his peak for the club just yet.

The 21-year-old was on target with his 10th of the season for the Hatters in their 2-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday, putting him well on the way to surpassing last season’s tally of 14.

However, Jones, who has recently deployed McGeehan in a slightly deeper role in order for him to try and get all on the ball more and dictate proceedings, said: “We want him to get better. We work with him and we try to improve every player, so if he got a certain amount of goals last year, it isn’t a coincidence, it isn’t a fluke.

“I want him to get better. He is getting better. His all-round play is getting better, he’s turning into more of a complete midfield player, while still getting goals.

“We’re asking different things of him as well, so I’m delighted with him, delighted.”

Young defender turned winger James Justin was the provider for McGeehan at the weekend, sending over a lovely cross for the midfielder to clinically head home.

He wasn’t surprised to see the former Norwich youngster in the perfect position to convert his delivery too, adding: “Cameron has just got a knack of turning up wherever the goals are and getting in great positions, so it’s not a surprise he scores as many as he scores. “Even when a goal goes in and it’s not Cam, you’ll see him in and around the box sniffing out for goals, so it’s a great credit to him.”