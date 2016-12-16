Jones wants Town squad to chip in with goals

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his team to start sharing some of the goalscoring responsibilities with Danny Hylton and Cameron McGheehan.

The pair, already on 14 and nine for the season respectively, have netted nine of Luton’s last 10 league goals between then, plus 20 of the club’s current tally of 29 this term.

Isaac Vassell is the only other Hatter to register a League Two strike, that in the 2-0 win over Morecambe, with the last Town player to score, Alan Sheehan, who netted a wonderful free kick in the 1-1 draw at Hartlepool on September 27.

Jones said: “I would like them to join in, I don’t want them to take the responsibility off those two, because I still want them to score and it’s a big responsibility for them.

“But what I would like is the others to chip in as well. Others are creating chances for them so that’s a plus point, but I would like us to have goals from every angle and that’s stuff we work on.

“So it would be good if people chipped in, but I don’t want them to take responsibility off them, I want them to add responsibility to their game.

“As long as Cameron and Danny keep scoring I’ll be happy and then we’re looking for more from others.”