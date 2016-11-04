Jones warns Grecians that Luton will be a ‘different test’ to Shrimps

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has warned tomorrow’s opponents Exeter City to expect a different test to the one they met when recording an impressive 3-0 win at Morecambe last weekend.

The Grecians were out of sight by 35 minutes of the League Two clash, but having viewed the match since, Jones expects his side to be far sterner opposition.

Ahead of the FA Cup first round clash, he said: “Yes they had a good result against Morecambe, but I can assure them we’ll be a different test to Morecambe.

“I watched the game and we’ll be a different test, I can guarantee them that and we’re looking forward to it.

“It is a tough game, but just like another league game really against similar opposition to us in the league we’re in.

“But it’s the FA Cup, it’s a different kind of feeling when you go into these games and we’re looking forward to it.

“We’ll prepare the same way as it’s similar to a League game and that will be reiterated with in two weeks time we go back down there anyway.

“We are aware it’s an FA Cup fixture though, so it’s good, a bit of romance in the cup and we all like a cup run.”

The Grecians home form has been horrendous so far this term, with just two wins all season, coming against Brentford in the EFL Cup and Chelsea U23s in the EFL Trophy.

They have lost seven of their other eight matches, with one draw, although Jones wasn’t factoring that into his preparation, saying: “We go away trying to win every game and I think our record away from home is very good.

“We don’t get beaten often away from home since I’ve been here, I think we’ve only been beaten three, four times away.

“So regardless of Exeter’s home form or whatever, we’ll be going there looking to win the game and we have a good enough team that we can trouble any team away from home.”

Grecians boss Paul Tisdale has come under pressure from some sections of supporters for the club’s disappointing start to the season, particularly on the back of their home results.

However, Jones speaking about his counterpart who has completed a decade in charge at St James Park, said: “I don’t think he’s under that much pressure there, I think he’s done a wonderful job in terms of the standard he’s got the club to and how they’re thought of and so on.

“I’m sure he’s earned himself a little bit of patience in the fact that he would have had opportunities to move on.

“That won’t affect us, our gameplan won’t change, regardless of who we’re playing, we can’t second guess that and I’m sure Paul will be fine.”