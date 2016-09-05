Jones: We’re made of sterner stuff

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was warned League Two sides that Luton are no longer soft touches anymore.

The hosts climbed back to the top of the league on Saturday after demolishing Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 at Kenilworth Road in a seriously impressive display.

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in action

However, with Hatters leading 2-0 and looking more than comfortable, the Chairboys pulled a goal back out of the blue on 63 minutes though Matt Bloomfield, and had a spell of pressure where they looked capable of grabbing a leveller.

But Town showed a facet of their game that has been lacking over recent seasons, with instances against Carlisle and Oxford standing out, where they frittered away a two goal lead, this time standing firm and limit their opponents to efforts mainly from range.

Hatters didn’t just sit on their lead either, breaking away with pace and precision to put the result beyond any doubt with two late goals as Jones said: “They’re built of sterner stuff here now, we don’t fold.

“We’re a bit more resilient than we have been and we’re a side now with a desire to win games and do the ugly things.

“When Yeovil came here and we were comfortable and then they scored in the 78th minute, we didn’t look like we were going to concede and that’s a good thing.

“Sides come out, but the risk is then, when sides come out and try to win the game, we know we have the firepower to go down the other end and to hurt them, so sometimes it’s not a bad thing.

“We showed we’re a good side when we were under pressure and that’s key as you’re not going to go through a season where you’ve got a buffer of one or two or three goals cushion, that’s not going to happen.

“So what you’ve got to do is when you’re under pressure, come through that and then go again and that’s what we did.

“When sides come out to press us, we have the cutting edge, hopefully our fans see what we’re trying to do, they were magnificent and that was a performance for them. I think we gave it and they gave us loads back.”

Jones was once again highly complimentary of the 8,097 in attendance at Kenilworth Road, with the support for the side noticeably positive before kick-off.

They were treated to a real show too as Hatters were magnificent for large parts as on the feelgood atmospher, Jones added: “It really was and I think that’s a knock on effect of how we started, I think Tuesday helped in terms of how we did it too.

“But I think fans are getting it and they’re magnificent, they’re superb and there is no place like it when this place is rocking.

“It was outstanding, Wycombe fans joined in as well, credit to them, but our fans were outstanding, right round the ground, I’m a real, real proud manager to be part of this club.”