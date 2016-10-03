Jones will keep an eye on West Brom youngsters

Town chief Nathan Jones will be able to use tomorrow night’s EFL Trophy group stage tie against West Bromwich Albion’s U23s as an impromptu scouting exercise.

The Luton boss admitted trying to sign one of the Baggies youngsters earlier in the season, only to see him break into the first team squad, but will keep an eye out during the game for anyone who catches his attention at Kenilworth Road.

He said: “We’ve kept an eye on them and enquired about one of them, it would be wrong of me to say any names, but we saw them and then he quickly was involved in the first team.

“So they’ve got a few good youngsters there, it’s always a good gauge for them and always a good gauge for us.

“Because if any of them stand out and can cope at the level we need them to be, then there could be potential there.”

The boss also confirmed that no stone would be left unturned in Town’s preparation for the fixture, especially with the amount of video analysis available on Premier League academy games these days.

He continued: “It’s different now, we watched West Brom’s game, they played Brighton, and we watch those games anyway, regardless of if we’re playing them or not.

“They’re televised or covered, so you can get the footage of all of them, same preparation we’ve done for any of our league games.

“I can’t second guess what West Brom are going to do (for the game), but we want to win the game, we want to go as far as we can in the competition, we’ve treated the game with the respect it deserves and tomorrow you’ll see that.

“Whatever West Brom do, West Brom do, that’s not my call. They have a manager, they have a structure there, an U23 academy director and U23 manager and I’m sure they’ll come here wanting to win the game as well.”

Jones also believes his side can use the match as a learning exercise themselves, adding: “It‘s a different challenge and one we want to embrace.

“They’re all different challenges and problem solving, they’ll cause us challenges tomorrow that other teams at this level don’t.

“Cheltenham caused us problems that other people don’t, so it’s a learning curve. We have to concentrate on us and what we do and we believe if we do, we’ll have more than enough to win on the game.”