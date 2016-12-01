Jones will resist urge to rest Hylton for FA Cup

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will resist resting striker Danny Hylton for the FA Cup second round clash against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The club’s leading scorer is two bookings away from a two game ban, but speaking this afternoon, Jones confirmed that wouldn’t enter his thinking when selecting his side.

We’re fully fit, we’re sharp, so it’s about me picking a side to win a game, not me thinking, can I rest a couple? Nathan Jones

He said: “I’m not sure I could rest him, I could drop him after his performance in training today, but I’m not sure I can rest him.

“We’ve come to a stage now where we haven’t really had to push our players to do two games a week, it’s not been relentless for us because we’ve got a squad that can handle it.

“We’ve rotated in the important positions, the wider, diamond ones, then also we’ve been able to play a completely different side in the EFL Trophy.

“So we’re in a good place, we’re fully fit, we’re sharp, so it’s about me picking a side to win a game, not me thinking, can I rest a couple?

“We’re all at it and ready to go, plus, there’s a week before the next league game, and we have the squad to manage the games coming up.”

Jones doesn’t anticipate making any other changes for Saturday, or the rest of Town’s League Two campaign, as he insisted Luton will be at full strength for the visit of their National League opponents.

When asked if he would rotate, he continued: “No, not at all, we’re not going to. We’ve not so much rotated, we’ve picked sides that make sure everyone’s up to speed, but they are now.

“So there will be less of that coming up now, I’ll be picking sides to win constantly. Because there’s enough games and we’re approaching the second half of the season where we believe we’ll be strong because of what we did in the first half.

“We’ve got a full one (squad) to choose from, a few have had 90 minutes on Tuesday (against MK Dons) which means we’re up to speed with pretty much everything, so it’s looking good.

“We’ll treat it as a normal cup game that we’re desperate to win. The FA Cup is probably one of the biggest domestic cup competitions in the world and we want to do well.

“We know the rewards, both financial and confidence-wise that doing well in this competition does and we want to go as far as we possibly can and that starts on Saturday.”