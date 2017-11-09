Jones wins Manager of the Month award

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for October.

The Town chief picked up the honour for the first time in his career this week after taking 10 points in total, with wins over Accrington Stanley, Stevenage and Exeter, before drawing with Crawley and losing to Coventry.

On the prize, Jones, who saw off competition from Port Vale’s Neil Aspin, Forest Green Rovers’ Mark Cooper and Colchester United’s John McGreal, said: “They are nice and I’m not being too coy and saying it doesn’t mean something as it does mean something.

“It means that you’ve had a good month and you’re recognised and your team has been recognised.

“Any award is nice, as long as it’s not for most improved player, or clubman of the year!

“But I’m delighted and very proud to have achieved this, it’s my first one and I want to get many more.

“I hope I can get another seven of those as if I can get another seven we should get promoted.”

After a fine month that saw Town briefly top the table until the 3-0 reverse against the Sky Blues, Jones continued: “As I said, after the Crawley game we hit our points target, which was a good points target to hit, especially considering the games we had and the difficult places we had to go.

“It was a little bit disappointing to finish with the defeat to Coventry, but in terms of the month, I think we picked up more points than anyone else and put ourselves right in the mix.

“So a fantastic effort from everyone and I know it’s a cliche, and I know everyone does it, but for someone to get manager of the month, a lot of people have to have a good month and we did that.

“So it’s a credit to everyone, my staff and especially the players for the efforts they put in, as they’re the ones who have to go out and get the points.

Former Ipswich and Scotland boss George Burley, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “If you are a Luton fan, it must be very exciting watching them play at the moment.

“Nathan has got them playing great attacking football scoring 13 goals in October.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Nathan is clearly an incredibly ambitious and also a very talented manager.

“When Luton are at their best, they are almost unstoppable and it won’t surprise me if we see more of the one-sided score-lines go in their favour throughout the season.”