Joy for Potts as Luton finally find top form

Town are finally starting to put together the kind of results that teams who harbour genuine hopes of promotion do, according to defender Dan Potts.

The Hatters are unbeaten in nine games, racking seven wins in that time, as they moved to the top of the table recently, staying there with a 0-0 draw at Crawley on Saturday.

It is all about winning results and I think the lads are starting to realise that now. Dan Potts

The full back, who has now played 58 times for the club since joining in the summer of 2015, said: “These are the sorts of runs we haven’t had for the last two years and that’s maybe why we haven’t been in the automatic promotion places.

“You look at teams who have gone up, they’ve had these spells throughout the year.

“Look at Doncaster, Portsmouth and Plymouth last year, Portsmouth at the end of the year, they just won back-to-back, kept winning and that’s what does get you into those places.

“It is all about winning results and I think the lads are starting to realise that now.

“It’s starting to click and you can see the morale and the winning mentality is there, we’re on a roll and we don’t want to let off now.”

Meanwhile, the Hatters’ squad contain plenty of promotion experience which can only prove a huge help in their quest this year. as Potts added: “I think it will be massive.

“The lads we’ve got in there, we’ve got lads who’ve got experience of this level, lads who have been there, lads who have been promoted.

“Collo (James Collins), Mulls (Johnny Mullins), Hylts (Danny Hylton). They know what it’s like and for us now it’s just about staying there.”