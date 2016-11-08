JPT memories are driving Banton and King on

Attacker Zane Banton said that memories of Luton Town’s famous Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win at Wembley is one of the driving factors for the players in the EFL Checkatrade Trophy this season.

The Hatters won the competition back in April 2009, beating Scunthorpe United 3-2, as they were cheered on by over 40,000 supporters at the home of English football.

In our canteen we still have pictures up; two massive pictures of the team and the fans. Craig King

There are still plenty of reminders around the club of the day and with Luton already through to the next stage of the competition ahead of their home clash with Millwall this evening, Banton said: “Looking at some of the photos at the training ground, you realise it’s not a joke of a competition.

“Teams get to Wembley and teams play in front of thousands and thousands of fans, that’s a long way off, but that’s what you’ve got to look at, so it’s serious.

Goalkeeper Craig King, who has played both Trophy games so far, saving a penalty against West Brom U23s last time out in a 2-0 win, added: “In our canteen we still have pictures up; two massive pictures of the team and the fans.

“You forget what competition it is, but this is that competition. I remember the first time someone said it, but they said, ‘this is the competition we’re playing in’. I thought, ‘no it’s not, it’s at Wembley in front of 50,000.’

“But it actually is. It’s what we’re all aiming to do because it will be a perfect experience for us.

“We’ll just keep going, working hard and if we keep putting in performances like that (against West Brom) we can’t got wrong.”

Boss Nathan Jones will once again utilise his squad for the game, meaning Banton could well get another run-out, along with a number of other youngsters.

The 20-year-old, who is still searching for his first Luton goal, added: “We’ve got so many young, good players here, it’s frightening, so I’m glad to still be young, and glad to still be a part of it.

“We don’t just look at it as first team football, we look at it as how good we are, as young players.

“It’s just an opportunity to keep beating teams and seeing where it takes us, because we believe that anyone we play against in this competition, we’ve got as good a chance as them.

We’ve shown that in two games already, with the young team, that we’ve got the talent and the desire to work hard and to also win games, that it’s very much possible.”