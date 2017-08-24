Justin called up by England U20s

Luton Town defender James Justin has been called up to the England U20s squad for the first time for the upcoming friendly internationals against Holland and Switzerland.

The 19-year-old right-back will join up with the squad on Sunday ahead of Thursday’s game with the Dutch at AFC Telford United’s New Bucks Head Stadium.

They then travel to face the Swiss at Stadium Schützenwiese in Winterthur on Monday, September 4.

Justin was involved in the England U19s training squad ahead of the Euro Championship finals last season and on the news, Town boss Nathen Jones said: “James has been called up to the England set-up again, the U20s this time, which we’re immensely proud of.

“Obviously we hope he doesn’t come back injured, but in terms of we’re proud of one our players being an England U20 international, so it’s very good for the club.”