Justin confident Town will hit the ground running

Young Luton full back James Justin has declared it will be easy for him and the rest of the Luton squad to get over the play-off heartache suffered last season.

Town let in a late, late equaliser against Blackpool at Kenilworth Road to draw 3-3 against the Tangerines, going out of the semi-final tie 6-5 on aggregate and ending any dreams of promotion.

I think it will be easy to get over, we’ve got enough experience to get over it and keep our eyes moving forward. James Justin

It was the second time they were denied a Wembley visit, after a similar defeat to Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final too, a fact that wasn’t lost on Justin said: “It was horrible as it kind of happened twice.

“Two trips we could have got to Wembley, obviously one of them was more important, but still two trips that were lost in the last few minutes of the games.

“It was just gutting and hard one to get over, a bitter pill to swallow really.

“But after it happened, you can’t do anything about it, you’ve just got to think about the future.

For Justin himself, it was a superb campaign, as after making his full debut in the 3-1 EFL Cup win over Aston Villa, he went on to play 39 games in total, winning the club’s young player of the season award too.

The full back continued: “It was a good season for me personally, although I would liked to have got promoted and gone to Wembley, but I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“Few would have thought it to be honest. I would have thought I’d played a few cup games here and there, but the breakthrough season I’ve had, I just want to keep this success going on personally, see where it goes.”