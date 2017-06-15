Justin earns second England U19 call-up

Luton Town youngster James Justin has been named in the England U19 squad for a second training camp this weekend.

The 19-year-old full-back returned from his first experience of a national training squad on Tuesday evening after spending six days with Keith Downing’s group in Spain as they began preparations for next month’s UEFA European Championship Finals in Georgia.

Justin, who made 39 appearances for the Hatters during his breakthrough campaign last season, has now been selected for the second preparation camp at St George’s Park, joining up with the squad on Friday lunchtime until Sunday.