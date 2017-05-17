Justin feared his season was over after Shrimps injury

Hatters full back James Justin feared his play-off hopes were over after suffering what looked like a serious ankle injury during the final home game of the season against Morecambe recently.

The youngster had been stretchered off the Kenilworth Road pitch and taken to hospital for a scan, which thankfully turned out to show just a sprain and no long-standing problem that would have undoubtedly curtailed what has been a superb first full campaign as a professional.

It was all okay, I managed it during the week last week and was back firing on Sunday. James Justin

Justin said: “I thought my play-off dreams and further beyond was going to be out of the picture, but luckily it was just a ligament strain and so I was back.

“I jumped over his tackle and then he came sliding in when my foot was planted, so my ankle went and that’s what I got the sprain from.

“When I got out (of hospital), people were telling me if it was a break I’d know about it. so I was all right about that.

“I was just thinking about rehab and getting back as fast as possible.

“It was all okay, I managed it during the week last week and was back firing on Sunday.”

Justin was back in the side after making a speedy recoverty for the play-off semi-final first leg at Blackpool on Sunday, where he was once again picked ahead of fellow full back Stephen O’Donnell, although the teeenager confirmed his team-mate didn’t hold a grudge about losing out on selection.

He continued: “Ever since pre-season we’ve been fine with each other, we know it’s just business and we’re still great friends off the pitch.”

Boss Nathan Jones was delighted to be able to hand Justin his 38th appearance of the season to date and it paid off, with the defender providing assists for both of Luton’s goals.

He said: “We thought it was bad injury, but when you get stretchered off it’s mainly precaution and certain things.

“James is young, he doesn’t quite know the extents of certain injuries and so on yet. W’re delighted to have him back, he’s had a desire to really play and got back in.

“He did fantastically well, he’s in real good form and a real positive thing for us, we’re delighted to have him.”

Meanwhile, skipper Scott Cuthbert added: “We were delighted to have him back in the squad after what looked like a bad injury last week and he was fantastic.”