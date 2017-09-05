Justin makes full England U20s debut

Luton Town defender James Justin made his full debut for the England U20s during last night's 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

The young right back was one of nine changes to the side that had beaten Holland 3-0 on Thursday, in which the Hatters' academy product had got on for the last 16 minutes.

However, Justin was in from the start for the clash played in Winterthur, as was former Town starlet Jay DaSilva.

Wolfsburg's Kaylen Hinds came as close to anyone to breaking the deadlock early in the second half when, after DaSilva’s brilliant dribble, he shot against the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Switzerland came back into the game as Janjicic Vasilije and then Manzambi Neftali both shot into keeper Aaron Ramsdale’s side-netting.

Justin was replaced just after the hour mark by Manchester City's Demeaco Duhaney and will now hope to win selection for the matches against Italy and Czech Republic next month.

England (4-2-3-1): Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth), James Justin (Luton), Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City), Easah Suliman (Aston Villa), Jay DaSilva (Charlton, on loan from Chelsea), Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds), Josh DaSilva (Arsenal), Jacob Maddox (Chelsea), Kaylen Hinds (Wolfsburg), Andre Green (Villa) – Davis (Villa).

Substitutes: Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (FC Twente, loan from Manchester City) for Maddox 62, Chris Willock (Benfica) for Green 62, Demeaco Duhaney (Manchester City) for Justin 62, Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) for Josh DaSilva 75, Tayo Edun (Fulham) for Vieira 75, Marcus Edwards (Tottenham Hotspur) for Hinds 76

Subs not used: Nathan Trott (West Ham), Darnell Johnson (Leicester)

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Racioppi (Lyon) – Elia (FC Thun), Julian (Winterthur) (sub: Yves (FC Basel), 29), Cedric (Grasshoppers), Linus (FC Neuchatel Xamax) – Mats (FC Aarau), Charles (Grasshoppers) – Neftali (FC Basel), Roberto (Grasshoppers), Dereck (FC Basel) – Vasilije (Hamburger).

Substitutes: Philipp (RB Leipzig), Sadik (Grasshoppers), Tobias (Winterthur), Robin (Winterthur), Fabian (FC Zurich), Boris (St Gallen), Pedro (Young Boys). Booked: Cedric.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)