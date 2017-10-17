Justin praises clinical Town’s relentless forward play

Town full back James Justin praised his side’s desire to put teams to the sword as they made it 24 goals at home in League Two this season, with a 7-1 thrashing of Stevenage on Saturday.

The result meant that ahead of this evening’s trip to Exeter, Luton have a goal difference of plus 19, some eight ahead of their nearest rivals Notts County.

When we score early at home, we know we can go on, we can rack up a cricket score if we want to, if we’re at it. James Justin

Justin said: “It’s crazy, just credit to the team and how clinical we were and we could have had more, it wasn’t even a generous scoreline.

“I just felt that when we got five, we got six and we kept on going, kept on going and never giving up.

“That’s what he (Nathan Jones) keeps on saying, when teams are down, put them to the sword, be relentless.

“That’s why we’re the best team in the league.

“When we score early at home, we know we can go on, we can rack up a cricket score if we want to, if we’re at it.

“I don’t think we played as well as we could have, but we did the right things in the right places and that’s why we won.”

With a forward line containing the goalscoring prowess of Danny Hylton and James Collins, Justin isn’t surprised Town have racked up huge wins already this term.

He continued: “That front three can destroy anyone in the league.

“Collins, Hylton, you know how prestige goalscorers they are and (Harry) Cornick just adding that pace and flair to our game.

“I don’t think anyone can even stop them.

It wasn’t just the strikers at it though, as Justin himself got on the scoresheet for the first time this season from Elliot Lee’s pass, adding: “It was a perfect game for Elliot Lee to get on the ball and do what he does, create magic and I know playing with him and training, just that run, he’d find me.

“I’m surprised I didn’t get a nosebleed to be honest, but I just stayed calm in front of goal, remembered players dive in, and just take it round them and keep composure.”