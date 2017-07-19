Justin’s absence of no concern to Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has played down the absence of James Justin from any of his side’s pre-season friendlies thus far.

The full back, who recently was the subject of a seven figure bid from Nottingham Forest, took part in the training camp out in Slovenia, but has had a watching brief in the warm up games after his England U19s exertions over the summer.

We’re just easing JJ back in after the exploits of his summer really. Nathan Jones

He was joined by fellow defender Alan Sheehan at Hitchin last night for the 2-0 victory, and although it has led to some fans questioning on social media whether they will see the youngster in a Luton shirt again, Jones said: “Sheez has just picked up a little knock in terms of his calf or his Achilles.

“He trained yesterday and didn’t feel 100 per cent, so there’s no point in rushing him at this stage.

“We’re just easing JJ back in after the exploits of his summer really.”

Centre half Frankie Musonda started as a full back against the Southern league Premier Division side and impressed with his deliveries from the right flank, but Jones doesn’t think it will lead to a permanent change in role for the teenager.

He continued: “It’s literally because we’re just easing James Justin back into full training.

“Frankie’s a centre half and he’s been asked to play there. It won’t do him any harm positionally or as a physical work out, and he’s performed adequately in that position, so it’s not a problem.”

Jones upped the minutes of half of his squad, with the starting 11 all playing for an hour at Top Field, while James Shea had the full 90 too.

The boss confirmed it will be switched around at Boreham Wood on Saturday, as he added: “It was 60 today and the same on the weekend.

“It will be reversed on the weekend and then get everyone up to speed so everyone’s up to an hour in terms of game time.

“Then we’ve got just over two weeks to prep them for the start of the season.”