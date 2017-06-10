Justin tipped to take Young Lions call-up in his stride

Luton Town youngster James Justin won’t be fazed in the slightest by joining the England U19 squad during their training camp in Spain, according to former Hatters team-mate Zane Banton.

The 19-year-old travelled out to Murcia last week to join up with Keith Downing’s side for six days as they look forward to the UEFA European U19 Championships Finals in Georgia in July.

I know he will go into that training camp and have no doubts he will do well there. Zane Banton

Banton, who like Justin, came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, playing together in the youth team, said: “James has excelled so well and deserves it as he works so hard.

“He’s always had the ability and attitude and it’s about getting your chance and taking it. Then after that, getting more chances, taking them and really stamping yourself in the team.

“That’s what he’s done and he deserves all the credit and all the attention that he’s getting.

“The England call-up is deserved and knowing him and playing with him for the last few years, I know he will go into that training camp and have no doubts he will do well there and get further call-ups and hopefully progress further up the England set-up.”