Justin will feature heavily for Town during run-in

Young Hatters defender James Justin will go on to feature heavily for the Hatters during the last 16 league games this season despite missing out against Crawley Town on Saturday, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 18-year-old, who has made 24 appearances so far in what is his breakthrough season, was an unused substitute for the 2-1 triumph at the weekend after he had started the previous nine matches.

With the games coming thick and fast he’s going to play lots in the next few weeks anyway. Nathan Jones

However, Stephen O’Donnell kept his place in the side from the 5-2 win over Yeovil Town, for what was only his second outing in the league at right back since December 10.

When asked why he had changed the full back berth, Jones said: “James is a young player and we’ve spoken about the right times to pull them in and out.

“James is no doubt going to be fantastic for us, going to play many games for us this season, but we just felt he played a lot of football and it is his first proper season.

“We’ve got a more than adequate competition in terms of Sods, who gives us something different. So we were able to bring him out and that might continue, you never know.

“With the games coming thick and fast he’s going to play lots in the next few weeks anyway.”

Fellow full back Jack Senior impressed once more on his fifth start in a row for the club too, as he is swiftly becoming a key component of the back four.

Jones added: “He’s stepped up. We’ve had to be patient with him and finally put him in, probably belatedly as we could have put him in a few games before.

“The Blackpool game we earmarked for him, but the form they were in and the way they played, we went a little bit safe, which we don’t normally do, but we did.

“Since he’s been in he’s been magnificent, but he’ll get better as there are a few little things that he’s learning. Positional sense, decision making, but that all comes with experience and comes with learning and comes with games.”