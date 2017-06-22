Justin would love McGeehan to stay at Luton

Hatters full back James Justin is hopeful that the club can keep hold of goalscoring midfielder Cameron McGeehan in the face of strong interest from Championship side Barnsley.

Although denying it was by any means a done deal, Luton chief Nathan Jones admitted the Tykes were keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 28 games last season before breaking his leg against Portsmouth on January 2.

Speaking to the News/Gazette, Justin would be delighted to see the former Norwich City starlet line up in a Town shirt against Yeovil on August 5, as he said: “I hope we can all stay together, so we all know each other and how each other plays.

“Cam coming back for us would be a great addition with his goals from midfield. Hopefully he can just continue it into next season.”

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has also been addressing the local media this morning, although didn’t give any hints over a move for McGeehan, telling the club’s official website: “We absolutely need more players, course we do.

“The market is constantly changing, we are trying get things through. But until these things are confirmed it’s all speculation.”