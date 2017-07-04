Kilmarnock snap up ex-Hatter O’Donnell

Former Luton defender Stephen O’Donnell has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

The 25-year-old was released by the Hatters in the summer after playing 72 times for the club in his two years at Kenilworth Road.

O’Donnell, who played for Aberdeen and Celtic in his youth, before starting his senior career at Partick Thistle, he has now returned north of the border and told the club’s official website: “I’m very excited for the start of the season, especially with a big game to start with.

“I’ll give one hundred percent for the club and will be looking to get forward at every opportunity. I want to play every week and play good, entertaining football.”

Manager Lee McCulloch added: “I’m totally delighted to have Stephen on board.

“I see this as a real coup for the club, he’s an athletic player that wants to get better every day.

“He has shown that he can play very well in this league and has gained invaluable experience down in England and will fit in well with the club’s playing style.”