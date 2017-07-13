King will continue to receive full support from the Hatters

Former Luton keeper Craig King will continue to get the full support of the club as he battles against depression according to goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden.

King left Kenilworth Road recently after revealing he was suffering from the mental illness, as Dearden admitted it was an issue he had been aware of.

The only thing that matters is Craig’s happiness and that’s all that will continue to matter. Kevin Dearden

He said: “It was something we were handling, with Simon (Parsell) and the doctor and myself.

“We knew of his issues, as a football club, and I think it’s been noted, we did everything we could, and have done, and are continuing to do everything we can to help Craig.

“It’s just really unfortunate, as every time questions were asked of Craig, he answered them.

“Getting another contract, playing in the Checkatrade Trophy, going away to Southport on loan, everything he’s done, he’s done really, really well, it’s just a shame.

“But Craig wants to be in place where he’s happy and as much as we’re disappointed because the lad had ability and we felt he had a chance to go forward with us, the only thing that matters is Craig’s happiness and that’s all that will continue to matter.”

It wasn’t just something that occurred suddenly for the keeper who came through the ranks at Luton either, as Dearden continued: “I think it’s something that Craig has carried for quite a few years probably and it manifested itself every now and again throughout the season.

“Last season we did manage it as much as we could, getting him some help, getting him to see people and it seemed to help.

“But it came to a head a little bit and he felt taking a step back was the best course of action for him and we fully support him in that.

“Mental health, there’s nothing as important as that and we’ll support him and try and help him as much as we can moving forward.

Since his departure, the messages of support for King have come from far and wide as Dearden added: “It’s one of these that’s coming out a little bit more now.

“It’s one of these unspoken things in the dressing room, it’s seen as weak, but I think the statement he put out was incredibly mature and brave.

“Quite rightly he’s received a lot of support from it and hopefully that support will help him go forward.

“Everybody feels for him and everybody hopes he can get himself into a place where he’s happy and that’s all we want for Craig.”