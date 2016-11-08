King would love to see fans turn out for Millwall tie

Hatters keeper Craig King has urged the Luton supporters to head over to Kenilworth Road and watch the exciting crop of youngsters in action during tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie against Milwall.

A mere 1,441 attended the previous game when West Bromwich Albion U23s were the opposition, but King, who saved a penalty in that match, hopes will come back after Town served up an impressive 2-0 victory.

Hopefully if we keep winning we can keep on attracting more fans. The further we go, hopefully more and more will keep coming. Craig King

He said: “I understand some of the fans not turning up but I just feel that we’ve got a young side out and we’re winning games.

“At the end of the day, it’s your club, it’s at Kenilworth Road and if you want to come and see us win and play good football, then come along.

“The last two games haven’t been flukey, we’ve outplayed both teams and if our fans want to come and support us, I think they should.

“You’re supporting your club, regardless of what’s going on in the background, you’re supporting your club.

“They way I look at it, it’s your club and it’s a first team fixture. So if you’re coming to league games and there’s no good reason stopping you from coming, then why aren’t you?”

Whatever number of Hatters do turn out, then boss Nathan Jones believes they’ll have an excellent contest to watch.

He added: “It’s a great test, Millwall are a real traditional club, and it will be a very difficult game.

“They’ve started to sort of find their feet a bit now, they had, not a difficult start, but an average start if you like for them after last year,

“They want to be there of thereabouts and I’m sure they will, under Chopper (Neil Harris), they’ll do very well.

“So they’ll be a real stern test, but it will be a great test for us and we like testing ourselves.

“We enjoyed the test we had at Gillingham, from Aston Villa, Leeds, then the different one from West Brom and every week in League Two, so we’re going to look forward to it.”