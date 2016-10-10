Last chance to register your support for Hatters’ planning applications

Luton Town supporters have until close of play today to register their support to Luton Borough Council about the Hatters’ planning applications for Power Court and Newlands Park before the deadline for feedback closes.

Town are hoping to get permission to build a 17,500 all seater stadium at Power Court, plus a multi purpose facility at Newlands Park, and have seen over 4,500 fans, players and ex-players submit their representations to the council so far.

They include the likes of Mick Harford, Keith Keane, Andre Gray and Curtis Davies to name a few, plus the entire first team squad as well, including keeper Craig King.

The 19-year-old, who made his second appearance for the side during the 2-0 EFL Checkatrade Trophy victory over West Bromwich Albion U23s on Tuesday night, knows just what a new stadium would mean.

He said: “I think all the young players have that at the back of their mind, they want to be here as the club is only looking in one direction at the moment and that’s up.

“The way we play, the way we’re performing at the moment, I just think why would you want to go anywhere else?

Everyone wants to be there for that new stadium, that is the goal for most of us.” Craig King

“We’re on the up, everyone loves the club, no-one doesn’t like being here, everyone loves coming to training, so everyone wants to be there for that new stadium. That is the goal for most of us.

Full back Jack Senior admitted the prospect of walking out at Power Court was something that enticed him to move down from Huddersfield Town, as he added: “There’s a new training ground coming, there’s a new ground hopefully coming, and it’s all exciting for us.

“I’m glad to be part of it and just hope it gets sorted out and we can move in sooner rather than later.”

To register your support for the club’s planning applications Click here.