Late change was no concern to Rea

Hatters midfielder Glen Rea had no issues with his late change of position during Saturday’s FA Cup win at Exeter City.

The 22-year-old had been down in the centre of midfield alongside Olly Lee, but was dropped back to centre half due to Johnny Mullins picking up an injury in the warm-up.

It’s not a massive change for me, so I just try to play my game and I felt like I did all right. Glen Rea

The summer signing from Brighton didn’t think the change of affected him though, even venturing forward to score his second goal of the season, saying: “I’ve said in interviews before I don’t really mind where I play, as long as I’m on the pitch.

“I just give my best wherever I am, but it wasn’t too hard change. I know the position, so it was good.

“You have to readjust but, I try to do what I do at the back in midfield.

“It’s not a massive change for me, so I just try to play my game and I felt like I did all right.

“In the first half we didn’t think we did as well as we could. To be fair, we were lucky to be 1-1 but in the second half we came out and gave it a right go and got the 3-1 win.”

On the injury to Mullins, who is now expected to be fit for Saturday, the third time this season that Jones has been forced into a late change, the manager said: “Cameron stamped on Johnny’s foot in the warm-up.

“Cameron didn’t want to miss the game, so I don’t know if he’s done it on purpose or not!

“Cameron and Danny (Hylton) have the highest GPS (stats) every day in training and in games it’s exactly the same.

“He’s been feeling a bit of soreness, and with the squad we have, we thought we could just leave him out and give him a little rest, but that didn’t last long.

“That was how Johnny got injured really, but Cameron has come in, done very well and we’ve won the game.”

Rea is now looking for another victory when Accrington visit in the league this weekend, adding: “The games are coming thick and fast and I like that. We can focus on the next game now and try to win that and go from there.”

“To me it doesn’t really come into my mind if it’s. league game or a cup game. It’s pretty similar, I think. Obviously we want to do well in the league this year. We’ll try to win promotion and we’re going to try to win every game that we can.”