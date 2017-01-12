Leading scorer Hylton extends his contract with Luton

Luton Town’s top scorer Danny Hylton has signed a contract extension to keep him at Kenilworth Road until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 27-year-old has been an instant hit with supporters since joining from Oxford United in the summer, scoring on his debut at Plymouth and going to net 14 goals in total so far.

We got him in the summer and he’s been a revelation, not only on the pitch but off it too with the way he is around the place. Danny Hylton

Hylton’s original contract was for two years, but manager Nathan Jones was keen to secure his services for an extra season, with the potential to extend it further to 2020.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “his is a big signing for us and it’s like a new one really because it secures him for us long-term.

“He believes in what we do here and we very much believe in what Danny gives us.

“For me, he’s the best in the league. I wouldn’t swap him for any other player.

“For what he brings me, what he does for me and how I can rely on that kid, he’s outstanding. I’m delighted we’ve managed to ensure we have him here for even longer.

“He is a player I earmarked when I first came in. We got him in the summer and he’s been a revelation, not only on the pitch but off it too with the way he is around the place.

“His work ethic, how he is as a character – he’s just first class. He’s the type that you want to work with.

“He’s been a big hit with the players. They realise how important he is and not only that, he’s having one of his most productive seasons in terms of goal tally, so we believe that we are repaying his faith in us by giving him a platform to really do well.”

Hylton himself was delighted to put pen to paper, adding: “I was more than happy to sign an extension when it was put in front of me as I like the team, the gaffer, the fans and the club – and it’s a club I think is going to kick on, so hopefully I can be a big part of that.

“The gaffer first mentioned to me a few weeks ago that he wanted to do it and there’s not been too much to-ing and fro-ing with the negotiating.

“As soon as the gaffer said he wanted to get it done, I was over the moon. I just wanted to get it done.

“The main thing when you’re playing football is to feel settled somewhere and enjoy where you are.

“I am settled here, so hopefully I can continue to put in some good performances and contribute towards our ultimate goal of promotion.”

Despite leading the way in terms of goal, Hylton knows that competition for the striking berths remain fierce, especially with fellow strikers Jack Marriott, Isaac Vassell and the fit-again Craig Mackail-Smith all on target in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Chesterfield in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He added: “I was a nervous wreck at home, watching the goals go in thinking I might not get back in now!

“There are great strikers here and there is great competition. That can only be a good thing.

“If I don’t score, it’s not something that plays on my mind. As long as I’m playing well and bringing something to the team, and other people are scoring the goals, that’s the main thing. If we are winning games, then it’s all good.

“As long as we keep pushing each other and people are scoring, then there won’t be too many complaints.”